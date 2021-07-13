  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Wike: Desperation made Buhari, APC to nominate Onochie for INEC – New Telegraph


Kayode Israel

Wike: Desperation made Buhari, APC to nominate Onochie for INEC - New Telegraph

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has described the consideration of Ms Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a desperate move by President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which he noted is a...
