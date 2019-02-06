Politics Wike: Emulate Jonathan, Wike advises Buhari – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has told of how the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele invited managing directors of banks instructing them not deny the state cash during elections.

In a statement signed by Simon Nwakudu, Special Assistant on electronic media to Wike, …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2TBpqED

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top