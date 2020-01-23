Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that he is hopeful that the Federal Government will refund State resources used to execute Federal Projects in the state.
Governor Wike said that his optimism stems from the fact that the Federal Executive Council has sent a verification …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/37SOA83
Get More Nigeria Political News
Governor Wike said that his optimism stems from the fact that the Federal Executive Council has sent a verification …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/37SOA83
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]