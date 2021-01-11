Video Wike Is One Of The Most Controversial Politicians In Nigeria – Okorocha | Nigeria News Links


Jadesola Oshin
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Igbo Presidency: I’ve been vindicated says Umahi – New Telegraph
  • Bad things would have happened to Nigeria without military – Sanwo-Olu – PM News
  • Wike Is One Of The Most Controversial Politicians In Nigeria – Okorocha - Information Nigeria
  • Merkel finds Twitter halt of Trump account ‘problematic’ - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Court grants Sowore N20m bail - The Cable
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Igbo Presidency: I’ve been vindicated says Umahi – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/igbo-presidency-ive-been-vindicated-says-umahi/
Politics - Bad things would have happened to Nigeria without military – Sanwo-Olu – PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/01/10/bad-things-would-have-happened-to-nigeria-without-military-sanwo-olu/
Metro - Wike Is One Of The Most Controversial Politicians In Nigeria – Okorocha - Information Nigeria

https://www.informationng.com/2021/01/wike-is-one-of-the-most-controversial-politicians-in-nigeria-okorocha.html
Metro - Merkel finds Twitter halt of Trump account ‘problematic’ - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/merkel-finds-twitter-halt-of-trump-account-problematic/
Metro - Court grants Sowore N20m bail - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-court-grants-sowore-n20m-bail
