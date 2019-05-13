Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has recalled the 12 local government council chairmen earlier suspended by his administration.
The council chairmen we’re suspended about one month ago over alleged security reasons....
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2HfGCf8
Get More Nigeria Political News
The council chairmen we’re suspended about one month ago over alleged security reasons....
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2HfGCf8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]