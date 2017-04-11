Submit Post Advertise

Politics Wike - Rivers Govt To Set Up Trust Fund For Christian Leaders

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Apr 11, 2017 at 2:13 PM. Views count: 143

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to set up a trust fund for Christian leaders in the state.

    Wike made the pledge on Monday, April 10, 2017 when some church leaders visited him.

    “We have resolved to set a Trust Fund for Christians in the state. This trust fund will cater mainly for clerics, especially those who are distressed, but lack resources to cater for their needs.

    “Since Rivers state is purely a Christian state, we must show that we are truly a Christian State. The Ecumenical Centre we are building will be commissioned in May. The Government House chapel has also been completed, '' the Governor said.
     
    Jules, Apr 11, 2017 at 2:13 PM
    He made same promise in December 2016. Keep promising Sir. 2019 is just here
     
    RemmyAlex, Apr 11, 2017 at 2:19 PM
    sadly he no longer has opposition. All his opposition have defected to PDP.
     
    Jules, Apr 11, 2017 at 2:46 PM
