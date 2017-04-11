Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to set up a trust fund for Christian leaders in the state.Wike made the pledge on Monday, April 10, 2017 when some church leaders visited him.“We have resolved to set a Trust Fund for Christians in the state. This trust fund will cater mainly for clerics, especially those who are distressed, but lack resources to cater for their needs.“Since Rivers state is purely a Christian state, we must show that we are truly a Christian State. The Ecumenical Centre we are building will be commissioned in May. The Government House chapel has also been completed, '' the Governor said.