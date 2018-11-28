The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Monday sacked the Managing Directors of three television and radio stations in the state.
According to Wike, they were dismissed because of their failure to attend a meeting organized by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) led …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2PYNDqF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to Wike, they were dismissed because of their failure to attend a meeting organized by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) led …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2PYNDqF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]