Politics Wike - They Tried to Assassinate Me Last December

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is claiming that there was an attempt to assassinate him on December 10, 2016.

    He thanked the 6 policemen formerly attached to him for saving his life even though it led to their sack. Speaking at the Government House, Wike said, “The policemen were dismissed because they did not allow the security agencies to assassinate me as was planned.

    “The security agencies planned to assassinate me, but those attached to me resisted the plot and refused to allow them kill me. That is why they are angry and desperate.”
     
    Comments

    Idiot. You also threatened to kill somebody too last year.
     
