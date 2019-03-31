Metro Wike To INEC: Don’t Allow Military in Collation of Results – OluFamous.Com

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure the military is not part of the collation of the governorship and legislative election results. Wike, who made the call in Port Harcourt on Saturday during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the commission, insisted …



