“You never know what to expect with Fury, but one thing for sure that is hard to believe is him knocking me out in 2 rounds, and being the aggressor,” said Wilder to BT Sport.
“I really can’t see that at this point in time, but who knows? …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/39gZGVE
Get More Nigeria Sports News
“I really can’t see that at this point in time, but who knows? …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/39gZGVE
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]