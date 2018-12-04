  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports Wilder v Fury II: Deontay Wilder ‘can’t wait’ for rematch with Tyson Fury – BBC Sport

#1
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he "can’t wait" to face Tyson Fury again, following their controversial draw in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Wilder twice knocked down Fury during the fight, but many observers felt the Briton should …



read more via BBC Sport – https://ift.tt/2Ua5TMh

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top