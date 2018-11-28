American actor, Will Smith, has revealed he struggled to amend his relationship with his oldest son,Trey Smith, 26, after divorcing his mother,Sheree Fletcher. The actor uploaded an emotional Instagram video of himself from his Abu Dhabi hotel room, where he spoke about his relationship with his oldest son.....
