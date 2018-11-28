Entertainment Will Smith gets teary as he talks about his oldest son Trey, reveals they ‘struggled’ for years after he divorced his mother – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
American actor, Will Smith, has revealed he struggled to amend his relationship with his oldest son,Trey Smith, 26, after divorcing his mother,Sheree Fletcher. The actor uploaded an emotional Instagram video of himself from his Abu Dhabi hotel room, where he spoke about his relationship with his oldest son.....



Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2rbZIds

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top