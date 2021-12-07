siteadmin
Administrator
I12Tws Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphone Touch Sensor Control
2020 i12tws Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphone Touch Sensor Control Volume Earbuds HiFi Sound Headphones For All
Smartphone
Get more details and order using the link below:
2020 i12tws Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphone Touch Sensor Control Volume Earbuds HiFi Sound Headphones For All
Smartphone
Get more details and order using the link below:
Bluetooth Earpod_ Sport Stereo Sound Touch Control
I12Tws Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphone Touch Sensor Control2020 i12tws Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphone Touch Sensor Control Volume Earbuds HiFi Sound Headphones For AllSmartphoneSpecifications Features:Color: WhiteWorking time :2-4 hours, Call: 2-3 hours, Listen to the song: 2.5-3 hoursStandby...
kol.jumia.com