Taylor Swift delivered a powerful performance at the American Music Awards and made history by becoming the artist with the most wins of all time. Beating for record holder, Michael Jackson with 24 AMAs.The singer performed a medley of her greatest hits in honor of being awarded Artist of the Decade and she kicked it off with "The Man" off her latest album, "Lover." "I'm so sick of running/As fast as I can/Wondering if I'd get there quicker/If I was a man/I'd be the man," Swift sang