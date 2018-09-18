Sports With over $1billion in earnings, FC Barcelona sets new revenue record – BusinessDay

#1
It’s no doubt to say football business is the most lucrative and money spinning sports franchise on earth.

This is evident as Spanish football giant, FC Barcelona, have reported a $1.05 billion in revenues for the 2017-2018 fiscal year and posted operating income (earnings …



read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2OB1mTd

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[101]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top