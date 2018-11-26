Without Obasanjo, Nigerians would vote enmass for Buhari- Oshiomhole The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole, says the APC has nothing to worry about concerning former President Olusegun Obasanjo support towards PDP.
Oshiomole said this when he spoke at a grand rally at …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ArclWq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Oshiomole said this when he spoke at a grand rally at …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ArclWq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]