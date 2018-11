The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole, says the APC has nothing to worry about concerning former President Olusegun Obasanjo support towards PDP. Oshiomole said this when he spoke at a grand rally at Sani Abacha Stadium to welcome....Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ArclWq Get More Nigeria Political News