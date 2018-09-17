Wizkid’s love for his son, Zion, like every father’s love, knows no bounds and he is ready to show that to the world via any means.
With this love, the singer has revealed that his next album will be named after his son, Zion. …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2xmaC3W
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
With this love, the singer has revealed that his next album will be named after his son, Zion. …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2xmaC3W
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]