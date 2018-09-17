Entertainment Wizkid’s Next Album Named After Son, Zion – Notjustok

#1
Wizkid’s love for his son, Zion, like every father’s love, knows no bounds and he is ready to show that to the world via any means.

With this love, the singer has revealed that his next album will be named after his son, Zion. …



via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2xmaC3W

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top