The singer was seen living it up in the island of Zanzibar, driving around and blasting music with friends, including producer KelpVibes.
He is still in the East African country after taking part in singer, Diamondplatinumz Wasafi festival alongside Tiwa Savage.....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2CIScfX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He is still in the East African country after taking part in singer, Diamondplatinumz Wasafi festival alongside Tiwa Savage.....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2CIScfX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 4 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[82]