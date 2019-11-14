Entertainment Wizkid Cruises Around Tanzania With Friends (Pics, Video) – Nairaland

The singer was seen living it up in the island of Zanzibar, driving around and blasting music with friends, including producer KelpVibes.

He is still in the East African country after taking part in singer, Diamondplatinumz Wasafi festival alongside Tiwa Savage.....


