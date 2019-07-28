JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Wizkid Now Charges 100M For A Show – Skiibii Reveals – Information Nigeria

Popular Nigerian singer, Abbey Elias, better known as Skiibii Mayana recently shared a video revealing how much his colleague, Wizkid charges for a show. Wizkid In the video, Skiibii revealed that famous Wizkid charges a staggering amount of N100m for a show, nothing less. As of 2018, it was reported …

