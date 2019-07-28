Popular Nigerian singer, Abbey Elias, better known as Skiibii Mayana recently shared a video revealing how much his colleague, Wizkid charges for a show. Wizkid In the video, Skiibii revealed that famous Wizkid charges a staggering amount of N100m for a show, nothing less. As of 2018, it was reported …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LHiLsg
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LHiLsg
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[123]