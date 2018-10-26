Entertainment Wizkid Reacts after FEVER Video Snagged 1 million Views in 20 hours – NaijaBizCom.Com

#1
Nigerian superstar, Wizkid literally broke the internet with his FEVER video, shared on his YouTube page about a day ago and he has taken to his social media page to celebrate.

Wizkid’s FEVER video achieved the feat of reaching a million views in not more than 24 hours after its release …



via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2Riv1OQ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top