Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has blasted popular blogger, Linda Ikeji for telling him that he has no right to call someone fake.
The blogger was the first to draw blood by reacting to a post the singer made about fake pastors and churches via Twitter....
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34I2b0F
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The blogger was the first to draw blood by reacting to a post the singer made about fake pastors and churches via Twitter....
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34I2b0F
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]