Entertainment Wizkid Unveils New Collection With Streetwear Brand, Daily Paper – Konbini Nigeria

Thanks to a bunch of standout features, the relentless teasing of his forthcoming project, and now a Starboy Merch collaboration with Daily Paper, Wizkid is successfully distracting fans from the fact that he still hasn’t dropped an official single in 2019.

