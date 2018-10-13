Vacancy Wole Soyinka 13th Award For Investigative Reporting- Apply!

#1
Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is calling for applications from Nigerian reporter or team of reporters (full time or freelancers) for its 13th Award for Investigative Reporting. The deadline for submission of applications for the Wole Soyinka 13th Award for Investigative Reporting is 24th October, 2018. The Wole Soyinka …



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2yBsGXw – NaijaBizCom.Com

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top