The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) says it has postponed the integrity award to be presented to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to protest against Omoyele Sowore’s rearrest in court.
In a statement on Monday, the centre said honouring Osinbajo with the award in the light of recent protests against Sowore’s travails and the “repression“ of free speech will be inappropriate
