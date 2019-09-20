Metro Wole Soyinka Centre postpones award to Osinbajo in protest against Sowore’s rearrest - The Cable

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) says it has postponed the integrity award to be presented to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to protest against Omoyele Sowore’s rearrest in court.

In a statement on Monday, the centre said honouring Osinbajo with the award in the light of recent protests against Sowore’s travails and the “repression“ of free speech will be inappropriate

