Adama Traore’s late brace helped Wolves upset hosts Man City 1-0 in a tough Premier League clash Sunday, October 6, at the Etihad Stadium.
The encounter was heading to a goalless draw, before Adana broke the deadlock on the 80th minute mark to see Wolves take the lead, with …
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2nrPNlS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The encounter was heading to a goalless draw, before Adana broke the deadlock on the 80th minute mark to see Wolves take the lead, with …
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2nrPNlS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 30.8 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[62]