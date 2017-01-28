Submit Post Advertise

Sports Wolves Knock Liverpool Out of FA Cup

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 28, 2017 at 4:22 PM. Views count: 55

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers ensured Liverpool’s season went from bad to worse as they knocked the seven-times winners out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday.

    wolves players.jpg

    Defeat meant Liverpool, 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, had been knocked out of two cup competitions in a matter of four days following their 2-0 aggregate loss to Southampton in the semi-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

    Wolves’s Richard Stearman stunned the home crowd by putting the visitors 1-0 up inside the first minute when he headed in a free-kick.

    And four minutes before half-time, Wolves doubled their lead when Andreas Weimann finished off an excellent counter-attack move.

    But, having rarely threatened, Liverpool pulled a goal back when Divock Origi scored from close range with four minutes left following a corner.

    Nevertheless Wolves, who beat another Premier League side in Stoke in the third round, hung on to secure victory.
     
    kemi, Jan 28, 2017 at 4:22 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments