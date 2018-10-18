A 39-year-old woman stormed a kindergarten in China and attacked children, leaving at least 14 injured, with many in critical condition.
The woman, identified only by her surname Liu, attacked the kids at the gate of Xinshiji Kindergarten as they returned from morning exercise with their teacher, police said. Armed with a kitchen knife, she slashed and stabbed the innocent youngster, some as young as three.
Read More
The woman, identified only by her surname Liu, attacked the kids at the gate of Xinshiji Kindergarten as they returned from morning exercise with their teacher, police said. Armed with a kitchen knife, she slashed and stabbed the innocent youngster, some as young as three.
Read More