Woman bags 98 years in jail for stealing N49m, $368,000 from bank
A former employee of First Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Oreoluwa Adesakin, on Monday, bagged a cumulative 98 years in prison at the Oyo State High Court for fraud. She was sentenced by Justice Muniru Olagunju.
