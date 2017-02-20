Melanie Koch, a 62 year old woman of Irving, Texas has died of cancer. Melanie wanted to sell her horse in order to pay for her funeral. She had been diagnosed with stage 4 endometrial cancer - a type of cancer that begins in the lining of the uterus - on June 30. Koch, a horse breeder, with several of her animals competing in world championships, realized the only way she would be able to cover her funeral costs would be to sell her most prized possession - her horse Roxie. Like a good parent, Koch showed no favoritism toward her horses, but she admitted to WFAA8 that Roxie was in the top five. Earlier this month, Rosie Aschenbrenner, owner of Oak Point Ranch in Plano, Texas, called Koch about Roxie, and they talked on the phone nearly every day until Koch's death.