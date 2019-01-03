Metro Woman drowns self for falling pregnant – P.M. News

#1
Drown A 20-year old woman from Gwanda area of Zimbabwe reportedly drowned herself in Mtshabezi River in a suspected suicide after falling pregnant out of wedlock. Matabeleland South Provincial Police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident. “I can confirm that we received a sudden death case



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2GTni9A

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[97]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top