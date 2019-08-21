A woman murdered her father by serving him a poisoned hamburger then encased his body in concrete under the home they shared.
Dayna Jennings, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 69-year-old father, Willima Mussack, whose body was found under their home in Denver in …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Zez4z3
Get more World News
Dayna Jennings, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 69-year-old father, Willima Mussack, whose body was found under their home in Denver in …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Zez4z3
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]