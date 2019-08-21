JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Woman kills father with poisoned hamburger, buries him in concrete – Newtelegraph

#1
A woman murdered her father by serving him a poisoned hamburger then encased his body in concrete under the home they shared.

Dayna Jennings, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 69-year-old father, Willima Mussack, whose body was found under their home in Denver in …

woman.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Zez4z3

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top