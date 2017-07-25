A mother, Mrs Monsurat Ayinde, 40, has been charged before an Abeokuta magistrate court for allegedly recruiting some thugs to beat up her child's teacher. She is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and breach of peace. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Eigbejiale, had told the court that the accused committed the offenses on July 20 at 11a.m. at Saje High School, Abeokuta. According to him, the woman engaged some thugs, who stormed the school and beat up six teachers. Ayinde, according to the prosecutor, took the action because one of the teachers flogged and child, injuring her. The accused hit a teacher, Mr. Monsuru Kusimo, and injured him in his left eye. The offences contravened Sections 249, 351, 355, and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. Mrs Ayinde was granted bail and the case adjourned till August 22 for hearing.