Woman, son held for selling four-year-old in Niger - The Nation Nigeria
NIGER State Police Command has arrested a 46-year-old mother, her 18-year-old son and one other for abducting and attempting to sell a four-year-old boy
thenationonlineng.net
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro He doesn't even know our son - Ubi Franklin called out by South African baby mama, Nicola Siyo for wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram - LIB
|Metro News
|0
|Metro We now have charlatans and fakers of miracles-Pastor Ashimolowo shades Prophet Odumeje and Pastors who used woman with bulgy arm for fake miracles-LIB
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Outrage as El-Rufai’s son threatens to gang rape Twitter user’s mother - Premium Times
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Kidnappers kill son of medical doctor despite collecting N4.5m ransom in Bauchi – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
|Metro News
|0
|Metro -- COVID-19 Lockdown : I am ready to take N500 in exchange for sex just to feed my family .- Elderly Nigerian woman says - Viral Trendz
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro He doesn't even know our son - Ubi Franklin called out by South African baby mama, Nicola Siyo for wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram - LIB
|Metro We now have charlatans and fakers of miracles-Pastor Ashimolowo shades Prophet Odumeje and Pastors who used woman with bulgy arm for fake miracles-LIB
|Metro Outrage as El-Rufai’s son threatens to gang rape Twitter user’s mother - Premium Times
|Metro Kidnappers kill son of medical doctor despite collecting N4.5m ransom in Bauchi – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
|Metro -- COVID-19 Lockdown : I am ready to take N500 in exchange for sex just to feed my family .- Elderly Nigerian woman says - Viral Trendz