Place your Ad here for $135.00 per Week!

Metro Women caned in Malaysia for attempting to have lesbian sex – The Guardian

#1
Two women found guilty of attempting to have sex have been caned in Malaysia’s conservative north-eastern state of Terengganu, in the first punishment of its kind.

The two women, aged 22 and 32, were caned six times each in the Terengganu sharia high court just after 10am, after …



Read more via The Guardian – https://ift.tt/2Cd7yvI

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top