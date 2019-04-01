Featured Thread #1
Pastor William Kumuyi, the G.O of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, on Sunday said women who put on men’s wears are abomination unto God, PMNews reports.
According to the outlet, Kumuyi, who was preaching on the topic: “The Inner and Outward Beauty of Kingdom Citizens,” said the Bible specifically warned that men should not put on women’s wear neither should women put on men’s wears.
