Sports WONDER KID!! Kylian Mbappe Scores 4 Goals In 13 Minutes, PSG Flog Lyon 5 – 0 (Goals Highlight) – Naijaloaded

#1
France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% winning start in Ligue 1 by thrashing Lyon.

Mbappe’s goals came in a 13-minute second-half spell, netting his first with a low strike off the post. …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Pjv3Fr

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top