Property For Sale Woodlands Park Estate in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos | N39,000,000 - Property Nigeria

#1
WOOD LAND PARK ESTATE, SANGOTEDO



Description:

Woodlands Park Estate is a modern development that combines our innovative approach with our attention to detail in delivering a quality living environment. The estate is made up of 30 well planned and well finished 4-bedroom terraced duplex with wide roads and beautiful gardens. Also provided are public areas, modern facilities and children’s playground. An outstanding feature of Woodlands Park Estate is its highly secure and serene location and surrounding...



For details visit https://ift.tt/2uyd6dR – Private Property Nigeria
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top