WOOD LAND PARK ESTATE, SANGOTEDO
Description:
Woodlands Park Estate is a modern development that combines our innovative approach with our attention to detail in delivering a quality living environment. The estate is made up of 30 well planned and well finished 4-bedroom terraced duplex with wide roads and beautiful gardens. Also provided are public areas, modern facilities and children’s playground. An outstanding feature of Woodlands Park Estate is its highly secure and serene location and surrounding.
Location:
Woodland Park Estate, a privately-owned gated estate is located in Sangotedo, Lekki Ajah....
For details visit https://ift.tt/2uyd6dR
