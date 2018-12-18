Metro Workers cut off electricity, water supply at N’Assembly – Newtelegraph

#1
Civil servants under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), yesterday make good their threat as they cut off electricity and water supply in the National Assembly complex to begin their four-day warning strike.

The workers, who stormed the National Assembly as early as …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2S5Ojrt

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top