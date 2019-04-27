Chief Jeremiah Akaava, the Obobanyi of Ohionwa in Ihima, Okehi Local Government of Kogi State, has died at the age of 116. He is reputed to be the oldest monarch in the world.
A statement issued by the Ohionwa clan in Lokoja on Saturday said the monarch died …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2VuXBCa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A statement issued by the Ohionwa clan in Lokoja on Saturday said the monarch died …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2VuXBCa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]