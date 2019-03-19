Sports World’s richest sports team owners: Top 20 includes Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham chiefs – talkSPORT

#1
In the latest findings released by Forbes up into this year, five of the top 20 richest clubs owners in the world come from the Premier League.

They hold court with wealthy backers of NHL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Formula 1 and



read more via “arsenal” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2JkukoY

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top