Business World Bank Cuts Growth Forecast For Sub-Saharan Africa – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The World Bank has cut its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa this year to 2.8 percent from an initial 3.3 percent, citing a slowing down in the economies of Nigeria and Angola as well as South Africa.

Nigeria, South Africa and Angola, which make up about 60 percent …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2IouoBZ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top