According to World Bank's report, Nigeria will take over India as the world capital for deaths of children under the age of five by 2021. The bank’s report was based on the fact that India, with a population of 1.3 billion recorded 989,000 under-five deaths in 2017, while Nigeria, with 196 million.....
