World World Doomsday Clock Moved to 2 Minutes to 'Apocalypse'

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Jan 25, 2018 at 6:48 PM. Views count: 122

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The symbolic Doomsday Clock has been by 30 seconds - to just two minutes before midnight over growing concerns about a possible nuclear war and other global threats. Rising tension between Russia and the West was also a contributing factor.

    The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) said it had acted because the world was becoming "more dangerous".

    The clock, created in 1947, is a metaphor for how close the mankind is to destroying the Earth. It is now the closest to the apocalypse it has been since 1953. That was the year when the US and the Soviet Union tested hydrogen bombs.
     

