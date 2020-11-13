Metro World leaders mourn as Jerry Rawlings dies of COVID-19 – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

World leaders mourn as Jerry Rawlings dies of COVID-19 - New Telegraph

Ghana’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, died yesterday morning from complications of COVID-19. The ex-president died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, capital of Ghana, at the age of 73. Rawlings, a charismatic figure, led two coups, first in 1979, before twice being elected president in...
