Metro WOW!!! 24 Inmates To Write This Year’s JAMB At Ikoyi Prisons – Naijaloaded

#1
Lagos Command Controller of Prisons, Tunde Ladipo,says 24 inmates of the Ikoyi Prisons will participate in the forthcoming 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination scheduled to hold in April.

The Board had also said that no fewer than 1.8 million candidates had …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Flwu3Q

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top