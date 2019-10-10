Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Wow! Davido’s Unborn Son Gets Endorsement Deal (Photo) – 360Nobs.com

#1
Nigerian singer David Adeleke famously known as Davido, has announced that his “unborn son” has bagged an endorsement deal with a diaper company.

Davido excitedly took to his Instagram page to announce the endorsement to his fans. He wrote: “I’m Super Excited My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, …

chi.JPG

via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2OAlynG

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top