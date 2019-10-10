Nigerian singer David Adeleke famously known as Davido, has announced that his “unborn son” has bagged an endorsement deal with a diaper company.
Davido excitedly took to his Instagram page to announce the endorsement to his fans. He wrote: “I’m Super Excited My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2OAlynG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Davido excitedly took to his Instagram page to announce the endorsement to his fans. He wrote: “I’m Super Excited My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2OAlynG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]