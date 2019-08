A daring housemaid, Franca Amaha, has stunned her boss after she fled with foreign currencies estimated at N1.6m six hours into her employment. The woman, identified simply as Mrs Taiye of Masha area, Surulere, knew the maid as Esther, having employed her through an agent in Ikorodu....Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/30zO1NN Get More Nigeria Metro News