Roman Calderon says “dressing room leaders” at Real Madrid rejected Jose Mourinho’s return to the Bernabeu in favour of Zinedine Zidane.
The Frenchman returns to the club to replace the sacked Santiago Solari – just nine months after leaving having led …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2SUsZEY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Frenchman returns to the club to replace the sacked Santiago Solari – just nine months after leaving having led …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2SUsZEY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]